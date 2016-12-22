Whitefish school bus crashes Wednesday afternoon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish school bus crashes Wednesday afternoon

WHITEFISH -

Children returned home safely to their parents after a Whitefish school bus crashed Wednesday afternoon. 

The Whitefish School District Office says the accident happened on Bus Route 3, located on KM Ranch Road and Bowdish Road. 

The bus was navigating icy roads when it slipped off the edge and overturned on its side. Emergency responders arrived on the scene quickly, followed by Rocky Mountain Transportation, Whitefish School District administrators, and the School Resource Officer. Children calmly evacuated from the back door. 

Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt says a response team was assembled within minutes. They developed a communications plan, as well as follow-up counseling support. 

Bus rosters were confirmed with Rocky Mountain Transportation to make sure all students were accounted for and reunited with their families. No apparent serious injuries were reported. One student was taken to the North Valley Hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures. 

Davis Schmidt says safety is their top priority and expressed much appreciation for the fast and professional work of all emergency responders. 

