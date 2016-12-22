Candlelight vigil, memorial honors lost Missoula homeless

Cities across the country honor the memory of thousands of homeless people who passed away in the past year.

For the first time ever, the city of Missoula joined the National Day of Recognition on December 21st.

Nearly a hundred people, including many people who are homeless themselves, joined the memorial and candlelight vigil, in honor of more than 25 homeless people who lost their lives.

The names of the 25 people were read aloud for those in attendance, as both a memorial as well as a step toward removing homeless from the city altogether.

“That's the hope, that we can have a call for action, that we can say ‘We can't do this. We can't have people dying on our streets because we don't have adequate resources for them,’ “ said Theresa Williams of Reaching Home Missoula. “We'll see. Our hope is that yes, part of this is to honor the people who have died on our streets, but also a call for action."

Williams lost her composure momentarily in front of the crowd, before saying she personally knew several of the names on the list.

“Very emotional to see the number of people who came, including the folks that are literally on our streets tonight, so what it means is we've got to do more,” Williams said.

As part of her new role, Williams is now in charge of running Missoula's 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, which was first created back in 2012.