What is the most popular Christmas gift?

The search for 2016’s perfect gift toy is never a surefire equation with one single answer.

Target manager Katlynn Michael said Tuesday night that 3 different toys stand out in particular for the retail giant.

“The biggest thing would be the Hatchimals, so thats the toy of the year for sure,” Michael said. “Then the NES Classic, and then I would say the Watch Ya Mouth board game.”

Year to year, Michael doesn’t see any real trends for the top-bought toy of the season.

In fact nobody seems to be able to predict it.

“We try to guess, when we first start getting the toys in, ‘what’s going to be the toy of the year this time?’ but it’s really just so random,” Michael said with a laugh. “Then all of a sudden it just hits like that, and it’s high demand, and everyone sells out.”

Other options exist in Missoula, including a number of smaller toy shops like

Fun Trade, who stock their shelves with toys from generations past.

Owner Gibby Carlascio said Tuesday evening that he can still fondly remember the very first toy he ever received.

“[It] was an Eval Knievel set that you would wind up, and you would jump it over this van,” Carlascio laughed. “I’d never seen one since, so I ordered one off the internet, just to get one again, and I decided to sell it last year and someone bought it.”

Carlascio is very aware of each year’s new trend, but Carlascio’s definition of a perfect toy gift includes an element of timelessness.

“We still carry the trend that was popular 18 years ago, 30 years ago, so you can come in here and find a toy that you liked back in the 80s, back in the 70s, or one that was popular last year,” said Carlascio. “It’s such a wide variety of toys.”