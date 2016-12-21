Lady Griz fall short against Colorado State - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lady Griz fall short against Colorado State

Posted: Updated:

After trailing in the second quarter 28-14 the Lady Griz fought back to make it a six point game before eventually falling 63-49 to the Colorado State Rams. Sophomore Guard Sierra Anderson led the team with 13 points while Freshman Taylor Goligoski chipped in 11. Below is the full stat sheet.

COLORADO STATE 63, MONTANA 49

COLORADO STATE (8-4)

NYSTROM,Ellen 8-15 9-10 27; KAISER,Callie 5-8 0-0 13; GUSTAVSSON,Elin 3-5

0-0 6; AUSTGULEN,Stine 2-6 0-0 6; TVRDY,Hannah 2-10 0-0 4; TRYGGEDSSON,Sofie

1-3 0-0 3; MIRKOVIC,Veronika 1-4 1-2 3; HAMM,Myanne 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-53

11-14 63.

MONTANA (3-8)

ANDERSON, Sierra 4-14 2-2 13; GOLIGOSKI, Taylor 5-11 0-2 11; KEAST, Maddie

2-3 2-4 6; JOHNSTON, McKenzie 3-9 0-0 6; STAUDACHER, Rachel 2-3 0-2 4;

SCHOENING, Madi 1-3 1-3 3; HENDERSON, Jace 0-1 2-2 2; HARRINGTON, Gabi 0-2

2-2 2; STOCKHOLM, Emma 0-3 2-4 2; NICHOLSON, Hailey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50

11-21 49.

Colorado State................   24    9   19   11  -   63

Montana.......................   14   12   14    9  -   49

3-point goals--Colorado State 8-22 (KAISER,Callie 3-5; AUSTGULEN,Stine 2-6;

NYSTROM,Ellen 2-2; TRYGGEDSSON,Sofie 1-3; HAMM,Myanne 0-2; MIRKOVIC,Veronika

0-1; TVRDY,Hannah 0-3), Montana 4-16 (ANDERSON, Sierra 3-7; GOLIGOSKI,

Taylor 1-3; JOHNSTON, McKenzie 0-2; SCHOENING, Madi 0-1; HARRINGTON, Gabi

0-1; STOCKHOLM, Emma 0-2). Fouled out--Colorado State-GUSTAVSSON,Elin,

Montana-JOHNSTON, McKenzie. Rebounds--Colorado State 29 (NYSTROM,Ellen 7),

Montana 41 (JOHNSTON, McKenzie 6; KEAST, Maddie 6; STOCKHOLM, Emma 6).

Assists--Colorado State 13 (NYSTROM,Ellen 4), Montana 6 (GOLIGOSKI, Taylor

2; ANDERSON, Sierra 2; HENDERSON, Jace 2). Total fouls--Colorado State 20,

Montana 17. Technical fouls--Colorado State-None, Montana-None. A-2442

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

  • Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski makes Hornets' summer league roster

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.

  • WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    WSU basketball player Josh Hawkinson signs with Japanese team

    Hawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doublesHawkinson is WSU's all-time leader in double-doubles

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    Former Washington State Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson has signed with the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles of Japan's BL2, according to international basketball reporter David Pick. Hawkinson was named to the 2017 All-Pac-12 second team, after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention in both his sophomore and junior years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.