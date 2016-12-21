Maintaining your home's heating system can be good for your bank account and your health

This winter you want to make sure you are maintaining the heater in your house.

Quin Williams Manager at Williams Plumbing, Heating and Utilities says, “Power surges are common during the winter, those power surges can both shut down your heating system or destroy electrical components within them which can leave you cold.”

Williams also says you want to make sure you are always checking your filter.

“Most common problems we see within furnaces is a dirty filter, during the cold snap systems running continuously and it's starving for air so make sure you're changing your filter often, This one is dirty, so this is what you don't want to have. This dirt can build up and starve the airflow to the unit. Here is a new filter compared to the other one we looked at,” Says Williams.



If you have an old heater, you want to be aware of it for it could leak carbon monoxide.

Williams says, “Cold snap on older heating systems, obviously it's more taxing during an extreme cold snap, you know blower motor is continuously running or pumps continuously running which is higher have of failure."

Most systems rely on electricity, so if your heater does go out in below freezing temperatures their isn’t much you can do.

Also, you want to make sure that you are always keeping the heat around 70 degrees and if you know a cold snap is coming, bump it up a couple degrees.