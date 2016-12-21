Kevin the Cone takes over Belgrade

Moving now to story that will lighten your heart and lift your spirits.

It's about a new Belgrade resident and his recent rise to internet fame, but it’s not your average citizen it’s a cone.

A week ago this Bozeman cone was lost in a winter blizzard and found by the Belgrade Police Department who rescued it, gave it a makeover and named it Kevin. Now Kevin has become a part of the community and is pretty popular on Facebook.

"Just trying to think of the first Cone sounding name that we can come up with and he looks like a Kevin," said Officer Justin Sparks, Belgrade Police Department.

Officer Justin Sparks with Belgrade police says they picked him up, took him in as their own and named him.

"We figured we’d have a little fun with the Bozeman Police Department on Facebook. We picked him up we decide to show him the sites and took my portal for the night and shut off some of the cool places in Belgrade," said Officer Sparks.

From meeting local firefighters, to joining officers on patrol, and even acting as city manager for a day Kevin's online chronicles are gaining national attention.

"I didn't even cross my mind that we be looking at this many comments and shares and comments from across the country and reach is 64,000 people so it's pretty impressive for a small town Belgrade."

The Bozeman police department is even playing along.

"Were concerned for Kevin who goes by Casey from his family and we just want him home in Bozeman," said Chief McLane, Bozeman Police Department. "You always have to have a little humor in the world of placing in the world in general and an orange cone ones the middle little bit it doesn't mean we're not out doing our job it helps us understand that there's more to it than just the tragedies"

Kevin the cone is asking for acts of kindness on Facebook to help him return home to Bozeman.

"We decided the Christmas spirit and everything we would encourage others to do a nice kindness for other people,” said Officer Sparks.

"If you can give a random act of kindness we need your help today to get Casey back with his family where he belongs return Casey let's not have another come get recycled,” said Chief McLane.

Both police stations are hoping this will start a chain reaction.

"I hope with a little bit of sharing and people getting the word out there that people from all over will start doing some nice things for people," said Officer Sparks.

If you want to help return Kevin the cone return back to the Bozeman police department share your act of kindness on Facebook using #kevintheconekindness.

Kevin the cone has grown so popular he even has his own Facebook page with more than 180 likes. You can follow Kevin’s travels on our Facebook page and online at abcfoxmontana.com.