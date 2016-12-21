Latest Update on Berkeley Pit and Snow Geese

Snow geese still being hazed away from the Berkeley Pit.

The migration is very nearly over, but there's still no final count on how many birds have died from the pit's toxic waters.

Mike McGivern with Montana Resources said the closest count they have so far is upwards of three thousand snow geese dead.

McGivern said they don't really see any birds flying near the pit anymore.

The birds started landing in the pit at the end of November and beginning of December.

He added that migratory season is coming to an end but they will continue to haze the bird away till the end of December.

Local vets treated five geese, only one survived.

McGivern said the goose is staying at the animal shelter and doing just fine.