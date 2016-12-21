US Post Office in Butte receives 261 Santa Letters

Don Coldiron is a bit of a Santa's helper at the US Post Office in Butte.

Coldiron said they have received 261 Santa letters from Children so far this year.

For a while, Coldiron has helped Santa respond to the influx of local mail, even signing them with a special signature.

However, he said that not every letter requires an easy response.

Just last year, Coldiron said a Dillon boy wrote to Santa saying his family was not doing well.

But what really touched Coldiron was the boy didn't ask for anything for himself, just for his mother.

"Their stove had recently broken and their washer recently broken,” said Coldiron.

Coldiron teamed up with other postal workers to make the boy's wish to Santa come true.

"I got a hold of a postal master in Dillon and was related to him. It turned out one our their carriers just replaced their stove and washer. So they took their stove and washer to the family,"said Coldiron.

Coldiron said he's happy to pass more mail along to Saint Nick and help out where he can.