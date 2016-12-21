Whitefish S.N.O.W. bus stop boosts local business

Driving down Wisconsin Avenue in Whitefish, it's normal to see skiers and snowboarders standing at the S.N.O.W.bus stop waiting to hitch a ride on the bus to take them up to Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The S.N.O.W. bus is a free transportation service that shuttles folks downtown up to the mountain every day, as early as 7:20 AM and as late as 1:00 AM.

What locals may not realize is the daily the S.N.O.W.bus actually delivers a boost to a local business on Wisconsin Avenue.

Duffy Taber shop assistant at Tamarack Ski Shop has been in the Flathead for the past 13 years and has worked at the ski shop for two.

Taber says the S.N.O.W.bus stop has actually increased their business and revenue, “As long as people stick (to parking) in the back parking lot we're fine with it, we get a lot of business that way and also less people on the roads, so it's easier for us to get to the ski hill."

Taber says because of the S.N.O.W.bus stop The Tamarak ski shop gets a lot of local kids stopping in, which Taber says is great for business.

What’s important to him are the kid's safety, “We get so many kids in here that will ride up the S.N.O.W.bus and then their parents will drop them off right here, they're able to get up safely and get back safely. You know that's kind of a nice perk for all the local kids in the area and their parents."

With the Taphouse right next door Taber says it's easy for S.N.O.W.bus riders to park their cars, shop and get a bite to eat.

Taber says his boss is looking to add an additional parking lot right across the street specifically for those customers that want to park, wait for the S.N.O.W.bus and the do a little shopping in their store.