Whitefish S.N.O.W. bus stop boosts local business

Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.
All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.
On the night of June 22nd Emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.
Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us with more people on the roads, and tourists in the area because of this nice weather accidents and house fires increase.
