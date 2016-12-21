Body of woman found along Missoula's Clark Fork river - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Body of woman found along Missoula's Clark Fork river

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A body has been discovered behind Taco Johns in Missoula on the morning of Dec. 21. The call came in around 11:46 am after an adult female body was found on the north bank of the Clark Fork River. 

The body wasn't submerged in the river, but above the ice on the bank. It was recovered around 1:00 pm.

Police are currently investigating. We'll post more details as we get them. 

