Lack of resources for homeless make it hard to recover

There are an estimated 565,000 homeless people on any given night. Most seek refugee in shelters or residential programs, but some are left on the streets, braving the harsh conditions. It's tough out there for all of us trying to stay dry and warm. But of course even tougher if you have no home.

On the longest night of the year, cities across the nation host Homeless Person's Memorial Day to honor those who have died this year without a home.This is the first year Missoula is celebrating and organizers are calling it a "call to action" to encourage people to keep fighting so memorials like this don't have to take place.

Missoula does have a 10 year plan to end homelessness. New affordable housing units are going up all the time to help with that, but Lori Davidson with the Missoula Housing Authority says there's still a long way to go.

Housing prices in Missoula are rising faster than most metro areas in the nation making it increasingly hard to find an affordable place to live.

MHA helps out as much as they can. 775 families receive housing vouchers from MHA. Families pay at least 30 % of their rent, MHA pays the rest.

Davidson says this program was in jeopardy of losing a third of its funding, but recently found out they will receive the full amount of funds for next year after-all.

MHA also has an application into the state for housing trust funds which goes towards permanent housing for the homeless.

Despite these efforts, Davidson says there is always a need for more housing. It's a continual project itself just to find affordable land to build houses on.

This problem is one Mayor John Engen hopes to tackle in the new year. Davidson is looking forward to seeing what the cities new housing office does to fix this problem now that it is up and running.

Missoula resident, Laurie Harris, knows just how hard it is to find affordable housing in the city. She was 50 years old when she became homeless. She had a job and a car, one she never imagined she would end up living out of. She says these are things most people don't attribute as factors to being homeless.

She couldn't anticipate being that far down on luck, but that is exactly what happened.

Harris was new to the Missoula area and was working at the hospital as a contractor. When she ran out of funds before she could get an apartment, there were no resources to help here get back on her feet. Harris says it was the first time in her life she realized she was alone. She didn't have any friends, or family.

She spent the next four months without a home.



"It was devastating. It was devastating to realize that the few people that you did know, because I had never been homeless, I didn't know homeless people, were so disappointed and judgmental about being homeless so I went to the Pov," says Harris.

Harris didn't want to continue living in the homeless shelter, but didn't know where to go from there. After a night spent crying in her car, she found who she likes to call her "angels." They showed her kindness and helped her get back on her feet when city and state resources had failed her.

Ten years later, Harris now looks at her time at the Poverello Center as a blessing. It helped lead her to her work at United Way where she helps people every day who are in similar situations as she was.

She no longer wanted just a job. She wanted purpose.

Harris's purpose will continue on Wednesday night when she will speak about her journey at the Homeless Person's Memorial Day. The event starts at 5:30 and takes place at the courthouse on Broadway.