Butte Emergency Food Banks receives many donations this year

Kathy Griffith with the Butte Emergency Food Bank said about every month they give out food to 800 households.

Griffith is thrilled to said the Butte community has really been helping out.

she said it's so exciting to open these envelopes of donated money because they will help so many families.

"It's so great! We all fight, we want to see who opened the mail because it's like Christmas morning. We are so excited to get it because it's so needed, so many people that we serve"

During this holiday week, the food bank will be giving out Christmas turkeys to families.

