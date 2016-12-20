Butte Emergency Food Banks receives many donations this year - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte Emergency Food Banks receives many donations this year

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Kathy Griffith with the Butte Emergency Food Bank said about every month they give out food to 800 households.
Griffith is thrilled to said the Butte community has really been helping out.
she said it's so exciting to open these envelopes of donated money because they will help so many families.

"It's so great! We all fight, we want to see who opened the mail because it's like Christmas morning. We are so excited to get it because it's so needed, so many people that we serve"

During this holiday week, the food bank will be giving out Christmas turkeys to families.
 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.