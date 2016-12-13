Trump offers Zinke interior secretary position

The Fort Belknap Indian Community has voiced their support for Zinke's nomination.

In a statement they said "The Secretary of the Interior is the chief steward of the trust relationship between the United States and Indian tribes. We have complete confidence that Congressman Zinke would be very successful in that role."

"Congressman Zinke has a tremendous responsibility ahead of him in protecting access to our public lands and clean water, and serving Indian Country. But it is important to remember less than 40 days ago, he asked Montana voters to re-hire him to be our voice in the U.S. House," said Nancy Keenan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party. "Yet again, his personal ambitions have trumped Montanans decision and voice. We wish him well and will continue to hold all leaders accountable to Montana values. Congressman Zinke is no exception."

We've reached out to Zinke's camp, but haven't heard back as this time. CNN is reporting that Zinke has accepted the position.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released the following statement on U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Interior:

“Ryan Zinke protected us abroad and in combat and I know he will do the same for our treasured public lands as Secretary of the Interior,” Daines stated. “In Congress, I’ve seen Ryan stand up and fight to protect our way of life. As a westerner, Ryan understands the challenges of having the federal government as your largest neighbor and I couldn't think of a better fit for Secretary of the Interior.”

During their Dec. 12 meeting, the two spoke for a couple hours, and while little is known about the exact conversation, Spokeswoman Heather Swift says they did discuss American Indian affairs, land use and land ownership.

The representative just won his re-election in November against Denise Juneau and has mentioned an interest in Jon Tester's senate seat. If he accepts, a special election would need to take place to fill the representative's seat.