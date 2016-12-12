Price sentenced for murder of Lonette Keehner

Scott Austin Price has been sentenced for the December 21 murder of Lonette Keehner, a 56-year-old mother and a housekeeper at the Super 8 Motel. She died from fatal wounds to the neck. Price stabbed another woman in the Missoula Fresh Market parking lot, but she luckily survived.

Scott Price and Sarah McKnight would go to grocery stores and target elderly woman who could easily be overcome. — Jenna Heberden (@JennaABCFOXMT) December 12, 2016

Arrested last year along with Sarah McKnight, his girlfriend, Price faced five felony charges: conspiracy to commit kidnapping, accountability for attempted deliberate homicide, deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and theft.

He has been found guilty on all counts and will serve life in prison without parole.

According to investigators, they were looking for SUV and easy targets like older woman. In Miles City they had originally targeted a man, but he fought back. Price allegedly killed him. Days before Keehner's murder a warrant was issued regarding the Miles City murder.

Investigator says suspects lead her to believe the motive to kill Lonette Keehner last December was because she was Native American. — Jenna Heberden (@JennaABCFOXMT) December 12, 2016

To Keehner's family he said "I apologize. It wasn't a hate crime. It was meth related. I concur with life in prison without parole."

The judge was not swayed, responding "I'm not sure you are sorry. You're a bad, evil man."

Keehner's husband spoke and told the court that he hopes his family can wake up tomorrow and it'll be a little bit brighter.

McKnight was also charged for the same five felonies. She appeared in court with Price and will also be sentenced today.

Reporting by Jenna Heberden