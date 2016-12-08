Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Butte Central's Mollie Peoples

Mollie Peoples is a standout forward for the Butte Central girls basketball team. The Montana Tech commit is an unquestioned leader for the Maroons.

"She's a kid that just leads by example," said Butte Central girls basketball coach Meg Murphy. "She's just a kid that you want other kids to follow and she sets what our Butte Central girls program is all about."

Murphy said Mollie is a dream player to coach and is always the person to step up when needed.

"She's the kid that all of the younger kids look to," said Murphy. "She'll take over and help them out. She's the first one to offer a ride to a kid that doesn't have a car or something."

Different players have different things that drive them, and for Mollie, her motivation comes from her sister. Mairissa Peoples passed away in March of 2014 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Mairissa was a standout basketball player for the Maroons as well, and as the little sister, Mollie always wanted to follow in her footsteps.

"She was an awesome basketball player, "said Mollie. "She worked extremely hard, she loved it with all of her heart. She's always just been my inspiration to work hard."

Mollie said every time she suits up, she does so thinking of her sister.

"Every time I step out on the court I play for her," said Mollie. "I've always wanted to be a Lady Maroon just like her."

Mollie and her family have stayed involved in the effort to find a cure for cancer, taking part in fund raisers such as Relay for Life and Butte Central's annual Pink Night.

"We've tried to stay involved with Relay or Life," said Mollie. "We do luminaries every year for Mairissa, we have the Mairissa's Way here to honor her, and we have the Pink Night here, the Mairissa's Way Night every year."

Mollie said she has so many fond memories of her sister, but some of her favorites came on the basketball court. Mollie and the Peoples family will continue to aid in the fight against cancer, and when Mollie takes the court on Friday for the first game of her senior season, you can be sure she'll do her best in honor of her sister.