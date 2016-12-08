Sentence handed down to mother of slain 2 year old

Sentencing was handed down to Takara Juntunen Thursday morning by Judge Ulbricht in the Flathead County Courthouse in Kalispell.

Juntunen was the mother convicted of negligent homicide of her two year old son, Forrest Groshelle.

Takara was sentenced to 5 years in a drug rehabilitation facility and 15 years of probation this morning by Judge Ulbricht.

Emotions were high as Takara’s mother Cindy Juntunen says this sentence is exactly what her daughter and family needs, "I feel like it went good, I’m happy that they gave her probation, or probation and the rehab for three to seven months. I feel she needs it to be able to come out and go back into the community."

Cindy Juntunen says, as a mother, there isn't a day where she doesn't put blame on herself for what happened, "Of course, as a mom you always think that right? I mean, she struggled a long time with drugs and you know I thought she was doing better."

Cindy Juntunen says she will visit her daughter in rehab whenever she can.

She also believes that if Takara wasn't arrested back in June, Takara would not be alive today.

While sentencing was handed down today there is still a long road ahead for both family's impacted by this tragedy.