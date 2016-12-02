Montanans embrace Spirit of Giving during holiday season

The holiday season evokes a plethora of reactions from different people, but the idea that seems most prevalent is generosity. Today in the Big Sky State, Montanans are proving that with their hundreds of donations to Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is carried out by the Marine Corp Reserves to collect unwrapped, brand-new presents for needy children.

For the second year in a row, ABC FOX Montana partnered with Toys for Tots and the food bank to bring the Spirit of Giving into our towns and cities.

Stationed in Missoula, Kalispell, Butte and Bozeman, our news teams worked with local business and the Marines for our seasonal toy drive. Bozeman's Aflac Office saw full boxes of toys as our Kolby Crossly gave updates from the scene. (He and Kyle Sherman might have been eying a Star Wars toy or two.)

Butte's Southwest Montana Community Credit Union was another busy location. Nicole Mojarro spoke with a Credit Union employee to talk about why they participate in Spirit of Giving.

He summed it saying, “We believe it’s important because Christmas is a time to think of family and of those in need.”

The Credit Union's second location in Anaconda was gathering toys as well for Silver Bow children.

Come on down to Southwest Montana FCU in Butte for Toys for Tots! Don't forget to also bring cans for the Food Bank too! @ABCFOXMT pic.twitter.com/kALtaMJDMw — Nicole Mojarro (@NCMojarro) December 2, 2016

Traveling over to Kalispell: Maren Siu spoke with Toyota employees about the literal truck load of toys donated for children in the valley. In the photo Maren took, you can see a wide variety of presents from bikes to dolls and trucks.

Kalispell didn't skip out on any favorites. Ninja Turtles could be spotted next to Star Wars action figures and a Frozen doll as a Paw Patrol set balanced on Scooby-Doo figurines.

I'll be at the Toyota in Kalispell all day for toys for tots! Come on down and say hello! @ABCFOXMT pic.twitter.com/cDlWMDR4kV — Maren Siu (@marenmsiu) December 2, 2016

Not to be outdone, Missoula saw its fair share of toys too. Montana Food Bank Network and Toys for Tots set up at Lithia Toyota, where our news team and anchor David Winter joined Santa to celebrate the season and meet the generous Missoulians gifting presents.

Come down to Lithia Toyota and give to those less fortunate. Our Ana Scott taking over the reigns @ABCFOXMT pic.twitter.com/l8RIfrCghz — Jenna Heberden (@JennaHeberden) December 2, 2016

After a day out in the chilly weather, David was impressed with the turn out.

"It's always remarkable to me how generous the people of Montana are."