Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week 12/1: Joaquin Trevelline

On the football field Loyola Defensive End Joaquin Trevelline isn’t going to give you any yards. Off the field though, all he does is give.



“Well I think as a person in general we should have to give to other people that should be our number one goal,” said Trevelline.



One of the ways Trevelline gives back is through a program called First Descents. It’s for young adults who have cancer and the goal is to empower them through adventures like surfing, rock climbing and in Trevelline’s case, kayaking.



“I helped out and I fell in love with it there’s great people I get to spread something I love to other people and on the way it has taught me a lot of lessons,” said Trevelline.



“I know he does this camp during the summer and for a week he helps people kayak and he loves kayaking and he just loves helping people,” said Teammate Thomas Sellman.



After kayaking in the day the campers sit in a circle around a fire and share stories. It was one of those nights that Trevelline will never forget.



“One person revealed some stuff that they might not have two months to live but on the river and every single day and every morning they wake up with the biggest smile on their face and they’re having so much fun every day and it’s truly amazing to me to live that way realizing every breath every time you wake up is just a blessing,” said Trevelline.



It’s easy for us to say we are going to live life without taking anything for granted but it often fades away. For Trevelline, he truly lives each and every day.



“Even after our games he just sits and enjoys the fans he will sit and enjoy the stars, the sun going down, the last little cheer and thanking people for coming he is just an absolute unbelievable young man,” said Loyola Head Coach Todd Hughes.



Safe to say this weeks Mattress Firm Student athlete of the Week is in good hands for Loyola’s Joaquin Trevelline.