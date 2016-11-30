Bozeman's Coyle named Montana Player of the Year

The Bozeman girls took home the state title in Kalispell in October and this week coaches from around the state named Bozeman's Alexa Coyle as the state Player of the Year. Coyle led the Hawks from her striking position as Bozeman won their first state title in four years. The University of Montana commit netted 29 goals and 15 assists this season as Bozeman went unbeaten on the year. Coyle says her senior season was a special one, especially thanks to her teammates and friends. She says this award is not for her, but for all of the Hawk players.

"I mean it's really exciting for me definitely," said Coyle. "But also, I think, really exciting for my team because obviously I couldn't have had the success I had without my team. Also, just like our tremendous success the whole season and ultimately winning the state championship, so I think it's not only an award for me but for my team and how well we did this season. So I think that's really exciting."