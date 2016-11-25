Student Athlete Of The Week 11/24/16: CMR's Xavier Pace

Whether he's making big runs on the gridiron, balling on the court, or competing in track and field, senior Xavier Pace has made himself known at CMR High School and in the community as well.

"It's always nice to give back to the community, especially with being where I'm at right now. Just to be a leader in the community. Just being a good example for everybody is always nice," Pace said.

And Xavier definitely gives back. He volunteers with the elderly and helps with youth basketball, gets involved with the Salvation Army and rescue mission...and he even lends a hand for his local food pantry. He says these opportunities are why he is the person he is today.

"Just being kind and seeing the kindness of others has really molded me into being a kind person myself, and to be open minded and respectful, most of all, to everybody and everything," Pace said.

And those around him have been able to see the impact he makes.

"I think he's always been able to make a difference cause he's such a good kid," said head coach John Cislo. "He works hard on the court, off the court, in the classroom."

"Whenever we see him, we know he's doing the right thing no matter what, and we just learn from that and take his lead," added senior forward James Olson.

Xavier says his actions are centered around one idea...

"Just trying to be that light in a world that's sometimes dark," Pace said.

And he encourages others to get involved as well.

"Even if you don't have time, just try to make time, cause it's a big part of people's lives just to see people giving back like that and working in the community," Pace said.

So when you're around Great Falls, look both on and off the court, because chances are - you'll see Xavier Pace giving back somewhere.