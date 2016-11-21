Commissioner rejects ethics complaint against Gov. Bullock

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state commissioner of political practices rejected an ethics complaint against Gov. Steve Bullock, saying it was filed too late, did not state a potential violation of ethics law and that its illegal release was clearly an attempt to embarrass the governor as he sought re-election.



Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl on Monday rejected the complaint Republican Rep. Brad Tschida of Missoula. It alleged Bullock and Commerce Director Meg O'Leary misused the state plane by flying to a Paul McCartney concert in Missoula in August 2014 and violated ethics laws by accepting concert tickets.



Motl said the complaint was filed past the two-year statute of limitations and that it didn't say how accepting the tickets might cause Bullock or O'Leary to depart from their official duties.



A spokeswoman for Bullock called the complaint ridiculous while Tschida's attorney called Motl's decision a whitewash.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)