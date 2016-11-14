Update: Butte woman who suffered serious burns in apartment fire has died

According to Butte City Coroner, 69 year-old Butte woman who suffered serious burns on her body has died.

Fire officials responded to a fire at the residence in the 600 row of Silver Bow Homes, around 5:30 p.m Sunday.

When the firefighters arrived they encountered light smoke showing from the front door of the woman's home. Upon entering the residence firefighters were met with a fire that had been started by a candle and consumed a seat cushion.

The victim's clothes had caught fire while she tried to put out the fire. She suffered large burns and was immediately sent to the hospital.

The Butte-Silver Fire Department investigation team said the cause of the fire was an accident and that the candle had spilled.

The apartment sustained minimal smoke and zero fire damage, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Butte City Coroner has not released the name of the woman at this time.