Student Athlete of the Week: Ennis' Bridger Williams

ENNIS -

The Ennis Mustangs are rolling through the 8-Man football playoffs, and one of their key contributors is offensive and defensive lineman Bridger Williams. Spectators can routinely see Williams pulling and running down field to help spring the Mustangs dynamic skill players. But he's also a big believer in working hard and giving back.


"Anything in life, what you put into it is what you get out of it. So if you put your full effort into grades or community service, or whatever it is, you're going to get positive results back."


"He's always engaged in whatever he does, so he's always in the moment. I think he likes learning new things and helping people."

Williams spends his time off the field helping to put on a youth group at the Madison Valley Baptist Church, where he plays guitar and lead the worship music team.

"I've just been super blessed with talent musically that I just try to use that as much as I can to help."

He says the youth group is important because it gives anyone in middle school or high school a place to feel safe and make new friends.

"Anyone needs a place to be, they can just go there. It's just support all around, helps kids feel like they fit in, and then just creates friendships."

Williams says he loves the town of Ennis and how much they support his team, and it's important to him to return the favor.

"This community really gives us so much. They're always here supporting us, cheering us on. They just are so generous here so it's vital that we give back."

