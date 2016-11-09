We ask: 'How easy is it really to move to Canada?'

Citizens across America were glued to their TV following this election closely.

With many citizens threatening to leave the country and move to Canada if Trump won.

Canadians were also glued to their TVs, anxiously waiting to see how our election would affect them

The big news last was the Canadian immigration website crashing, due to heavy traffic.

Joseph Ko, a man who immigrated from Hong Kong to Canada, says it wasn't an easy move to Canada, "I immigrated from Asia and it's not a very simple thing to do."

It can takes years to be approved for citizenship and the risk and cost are very high when you are moving to a new country.

It is still too early to tell if many Americans will actually follow through and move to other countries like Canada.