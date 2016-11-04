Former Missoula Osprey Players Face Off in World Series

There was a pretty cool moment on Wednesday night during Game Seven of the World Series. Cleveland Indians pitcher Bryan Shaw came on in relief to pitch to Chicago Cub Miguel Montero. These guys both have a connection to the city of Missoula because both guys played for the Missoula Osprey. Shaw pitched in 2008, and Montero was a catcher in 2003. Montero actually knocked Shaw out of the game, and his run proved to be the difference in one of the best games of baseball you will ever see. Cubs won the game 8-7, and went on to win the series 4-3 for their first World Series Title in 108 years.