Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Viktor Lemeza

Opposing forwards be aware, Big Sky High School’s Viktor Lemeza is not going to back down on the soccer field.



“I don’t know, I’m more of a contact kind of guy, so I like getting in there, shoulder to shoulder, fifty fifty balls, whenever I get the chance.” says Lemeza with a shy grin.



“Definelty a lovable guy, but he can definitely get down and crush you if he needs to.” laughs Lemeza’s teammate Walker Fromm.



Lemeza learned soccer from a young age. His parents immigrated to the United States 24 years ago from Belarus, and when Viktor was born, a love of soccer was immediately passed down.



“They just got together with family members and stuff and played pickup soccer, and one day I went with my dad and have been hooked ever since.” Lemeza says.



Viktor is the Big Sky captain, and 1st year head coach Pat Beckwith immediately could tell that Lemeza would be the guy to lead his team.



“This is the guy that I can lean on as the biggest peer influence on the team, and he definitely has taken that responsibility on.” says Beckwith.



Besides being highly decorated on the pitch, including just being named to the Western Class AA All-State team, Lemeza loves to help out with the Special Olympics.



“I really feel like it’s awesome seeing a smile come on their face when they score a goal or you are saying oh yeah great pass!” Lemeza says.



“The saying is in Big Sky is gosh we wish Viktor could have played football, he would have been an all-American. " Beckwith says. "When I heard that, I took it for what it’s worth and said gosh, it’s a privilege to have him play soccer. But it also shows just how much his peers know that his peers know that he a leader, an athlete, and a valued member of the Big Sky Community. He is an All-American, in my view he is an All-American on the soccer field, so it’s good to have him.”

