Switch Witch Halloween Candy Trick

According to the Daily Mail, the average child consumes over 3,000 calories on Halloween.

This sugar binge can contribute to weight gain and other health problems.

If you’re worried about your kids eating too much Halloween candy, you might want to ask the Switch Witch to come for a visit tonight.

The concept is similar to the tooth fairy – kids put aside some candy for the switch witch to collect overnight, and they wake up to a new toy.

You can also tell your kids that if they give up more candy, the Switch Witch will bring them an even better gift.

But kids aren’t the only ones who are guilty of eating too much Halloween candy – parents have been known to sneak some candy bars for themselves as well.

So if you want to get the extra candy out of sight, there are lots of non-profits accepting candy donations around this time of year so you can find one of those in your area.