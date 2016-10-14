Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Wes Robbins

Bozeman soccer faces off against Butte in their final regular season game of 2016, and leading the charge for the Hawks is captain and 2015 all-state selection Wes Robbins.

"Wesley is a fantastic captain and a fantastic young man," said Bozeman Boys Soccer Head Coach Hunter Terry.

While Wes excels on the pitch, he's found another passion, spending time at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen, repairing bikes which are then donated to those who can't afford them.

"He's very passionate about riding his own bike," said Terry. "In fact, he got an injury this year riding his bike. And I'm not surprised that he's trying to help people that have a hard time being able to afford a bike get a bike."

"I've been doing that for a few months and I just kind of knew somebody who had been there and just seemed like an interesting thing to do," said Robbins.

The Bike Kitchen is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and Wes says he tries to go as often as he can.

"It's a little bit constricting with the soccer season," said Robbins. "But sometimes I can go a few times a week after practice."

Outside of the Bike Kitchen, Wes also spends time in the summer helping put on youth soccer camps. He's also a standout in the classroom, sporting a 4.12 adjusted GPA, while taking five advanced placement classes. And his coach doesn't believe he'll stop giving back any time soon.

"I have a feeling for the rest of Wesley's life he's going to be giving back."

