Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Sentinel High School's Bekah Joy

Bekah Joy and the Sentinel Spartans are on the field today, doing battle with the Hellgate Knights. But it’s a different type of battle that the Spartan goal keeper could be entering when she leaves high school.

“I am applying to the Air Force Academy, so I’m working on my application for that. And so, that’s always, it’s a difficult application process, but it’s good. I’ve learned a lot through the process." Joy says.

Joining the military has always been a goal for the Spartan goal keeper.

“My uncle was in the Air Force, and I’ve known quite a few people in the Air Force, and their service and commitment is something that I find very admirable.” says Joy.

“She said for her to represent and go into the Air Force and give back, and the challenges emotionally, socially, physical, that being in the Air Force would do to her, she feels like it would make her a better person.” says Sentinel Head Coach Keri Grasky.

And it’s not just on the pitch that she excels in. Bekah is a 4.0 student who is taking six AP classes. And when she is not studying herself, she is volunteering at the local middle school, tutoring students in math.

“The kids are great. They are sometimes a little rambunctious, but that is to be expected when you have that many kids in one room. But, you know it is enjoyable. They usually are pretty happy to have someone there to go through their work with them.” says Joy.

For her head coach Keri Grasky, she can easily see where Bekah gets her motivation.

“You know she has really been able to grasp what is important in life. You know I know that family is so important to her, and just the way that she treats others, and I feel like that is what is going to make her so successful.” says Grasky.

You know a lot of people aren’t as fortunate as I am, so I think giving back what I have is important. It makes me feel good getting to help other people, and I know it makes their day better as well.” says Joy.