HRDC Shuts Down Refugee Housing Rumors

A cluster of pre-manufactured cottages sitting un-used on a Belgrade lot has sparked a bit of speculation within the community.

There have been rumors circulating on social media lately that the cottages will be used to house Syrian refugees, but now the Human Resource Development Council is putting those rumors to rest.

The human resource development council has received numerous calls over the past few weeks regarding the community’s speculations that up to 5,000 Syrian refugees would be moving in to Gallatin Valley.

According to the organization, this rumor is simply not true.

The cottages are only being stored in Belgrade temporarily and are actually a part of an effort to add more affordable housing to the areas of Gallatin valley that need it the most.

When addressing these rumors, HRDC stressed that it’s dedicated to serving local families in Gallatin Valley, not international refugees.