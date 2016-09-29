Butte locals receive driving tips about bikers & bike lanes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte locals receive driving tips about bikers & bike lanes

BUTTE -

Butte-Silver Bow Road Operations Manager Nick Sandford said the city plans on more bikes lanes and has even mapped out safe bike routes. He also said the city is focused on getting drivers to share the road.

"Bikers you are supposed to lean to the right as much as possible. But just letting vehicles know that there will be bikers within the shared lanes with them as well. Just trying to make more people more aware."

Sandford said that Butte residents will be receiving helpful driving tips when driving with bikers and bike lanes. Also, these information pamphlets will be inserted in utility bills and sent to more than 13-thousand residents.

