Homestake pass may have slower speed limits

Drivers in Butte are used to driving anywhere from 75-80 mph in the Homestakeake pass. But when Montana raised the speed limit to 80 mph last legislative session, those with MDT saw too many crashes.

In fact, just a couple of weeks ago a man was injured in a collision with a semi-truck. As a result, the MDT wants to decrease the speed limit to 65 mph on Homestake.

Danielle Bolan, with MDT, hopes this minor change will save lives.

"75 mph was that still appropriate? Again, our mountain passes during winter time conditions typically we do see an increase in crashes because of weather-related conditions. But we also see those crashes occur during the summer," said Bolan.

Even Butte locals are weighing in on the change too. Clifford Wilcox said as long as he's driven on Homestake pass, he has seen people drive a little reckless.

"It could help with crashes because I have been driving it pretty often and seeing quite few and heard a quite of few. So it wouldn't be a bad thing," Clifford Wilcox.

If approved, new speed limit signs should be up around spring time.