Tony Sawyer trial ends with guilty verdict

BUTTE -

Texas man Tony Sawyer, 48, has been found guilty of deliberate homicide for the shooting death of 37-year-old Joe Powers and for attempted murder of Steve Drury and Hunter Smith.

Powers was killed in a rural area near Whitehall on November 3, 2015.

The Butte trial has been heated over the past week during testimony. Witnesses say the attack was unprovoked

Sawyer told a very different statement saying he was hunting with three men, including Powers, when he became convinced they were going to kill him. Sawyer says the shooting wasn't premeditated, but an act of self defense. 

Following this guilty verdict Sawyer will be sentenced Nov. 7.

His attorney says he's been diagnosed with throat cancer. 

Reporting: Nicole Mojarro

