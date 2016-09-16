Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Shania Neubauer

This week's Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week comes from Belgrade High School. She's a standout on the volleyball court and the softball field. Shania Neubauer is this week's award winner.

Shania Neubauer has played softball her whole life. She says she always made it a point to play two seasons every year. It's the sport she thought she'd continue to play past high school. Then volleyball entered her life. The three sport athlete from Belgrade is a natural on the court, leading the Panthers from the setter position.

"She's the court general, she's the quarterback out there," said Belgrade Volleyball Coach Jade Schmidt. "She needs to run our offense and be communicating with the girls at all times, and she does a great job of that."

She has led a young Panthers team to a 8-0 start to the season and is starting to look at her options for playing at the college level. But in order to do that, Shania knows she needs to excel in the classroom as well. She sports a 4.0 GPA and says her family pushes academics first.

"School definitely comes first," said Neubauer. "In order to get athletic scholarships you need to get the schoolwork in first. So that's my priority. My parents and all my family have pushed academics first."

"She works hard in the classroom," said Schmidt. "She knows that if she wants to continue in athletics at the next level that she needs to be a student first. She has put a priority on that over the last, really the last three years."

And her coach truly believes Shania is more than capable of achieving that dream. But she's still unsure as to which sport she'll pursue. At this point she's open to either volleyball or softball.

"I want to either play college volleyball or softball," said Neubauer. "I'm torn between the two right now. I've been talking to a few colleges for volleyball, so that's my number one right now."

While softball may have been her lifelong passion, her coach knows she can succeed in either sport and ultimately just wants to see Neubauer continue to succeed.

"She'll have her options," said Schmidt. "And I hope to see her continue."