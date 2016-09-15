Hepatitis A warning for Good Food Store salad bar

A health alert is issued for one of Missoula's most-popular salad bars after a Good Food Store worker tested positive for Hepatitis A, the Missoula City-County Health Dept. said Thursday.

Both the health department and the Good Food Store posted information about the Hepatitis A exposure, saying anyone who ate at the salad bar between August 15 through September 13, 2016 should be aware of the exposure and on the lookout for symptoms associated with the virus.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by a virus spread by contaminated food and water. The health department says proper food handling, hand washing, and food handler hygiene is important in preventing its spread.

In a Facebook post, the Good Food Store says it learned yesterday the employee was diagnosed with Hepatitis A and immediately alerted the health department. The Good Food Store says the employee was not working during most of the time they had symptoms, but there was potential for customers to be exposed.

From the Good Food Store:

"The Good Food Store is constantly vigilant about the health of our staff and our customers and has a strong record of working collaboratively with the health department to develop staff training and food safety protocols for the store. Protecting our customers and our staff from foodborne illness is a high priority for the store."

The Missoula City-County Health Dept. recommends anyone who ate at the salad bar within the last two weeks and has not been immunized against the virus, to contact their healthcare provider or the health department. An immunization can be given within two weeks of an exposure.

Hepatitis A symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain, abdominal cramping and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes).

The department says if you did not eat at the Good Food Store salad bar at this time, there's no action you need to take at this time.

More information can be found on the health department's website here.