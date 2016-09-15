Belgrade standoff ends with suspect in custody

Police responded to a 911 call from a Town Pump Gas Station in Belgrade around 8:45 this morning after a woman says she was threatened with a weapon by the passenger in her car.

After allegedly being threatened, she got out of the car and ran into the gas station to phone police. Officers, the Sheriff's Department and Highway Patrol all responded and engaged in an almost two hour standoff with the man.

The suspect, 32, refused to exit the car. Among yelling obscenities, it became clear that he wanted police to shoot him. He said he wouldn't go back to prison.

Lewis and Clark Park was evacuated as law enforcement tried to deescalate the situation.

During the two hours no weapons were discharged and around 10:45 am he was taken into custody. An ambulance took him to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for an evaluation.

No weapon was found on him and his identity has not be released at this time.

Police are currently searching the vehicle.

Officers say it's unclear on whether he'll be charged with a crime at this time and the situation is currently under investigation.

Reporting: Cassie Schirm