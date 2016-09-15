USA Today ranks MSU high on list for best college for veterans

Montana state university is named one of the best universities nationally for veterans. In fact, a recent ranking in USA Today puts MSU in the top of best colleges and universities for vets.

ABC Fox Montana spoke those men and women, who are back from the battlefield and now in the classroom. Students say they think MSU is ranked so high, because of the support the community has for the veterans.

The ranking listed MSU ranked at 136th. Rocky Yassin is a senior at MSU majoring in business and also a vet. He says the support center created a healthy transition for him.

“The veterans support center that we have. When I came here to this school the veterans support center that they have is very extensive in a lot of resources that they can help you with that I didn't realize until I got here. And making it better for veterans to come to school here at Montana state university,” said Yassin.

Brenda York, with MSU veteran services the says the staff was pleased to be recognized for their efforts.

“Really good, we've worked really hard there's been a lot of people who've put a lot of time and effort into this to make this center the way it is and give the services we can to the veterans. So we're really proud of it,” said York.

This is how MSU got that prestigious ranking, by helping student veterans coordinate their finances and get in-school support. York says our veterans have done for our country this is how she can give back.

“They kind of grow on you, after all these years- I’ve been doing it for 22 years. But after post 9/11, GI bills started just exploded as all schools have. It just knows that they've done for us and what they've given us that we're here to give back to them. I'm not a vet, I’ve here a long time. You just, we owe it. What they've done," said York.

As for Yassin, he says he couldn't have made it this far in college without the help of the staff.

"They've just been such a great help and support. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be graduating. But you know what, I mean, come to find out that, when they believe in you, you believe in yourself, but your able to overcome those challenges and get to the finish line," said Yassin.

Rocky said MSU has given him many opportunities to succeed and with help from his adviser he's looking forward to the culture of a career after graduation.