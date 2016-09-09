Missoula firefighters battle house fire near Hip Strip

Missoula firefighters battled a house fire off 4th street along the Hip Strip that started around noon.

Smoke poured out the roof of the house and the windows of the upstairs floor in front of a large audience.

Arywn Anthony was home when the fire started in her room. She says they had paint strippers over accessing the house and the fire was likely started from their heat guns catching insulation on fire. In a matter of minutes her room filled with smoke, leaving only enough time to grab their dog, computers and her textbooks. She says she's been walking around in horror ever since.

We'll have more information available soon.

