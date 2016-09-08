More Student Housing to Come

MSU enrollment is at an all-time high, but the lack of student housing has become a big problem.

To accommodate the new students, the university has opened a new freshmen dorm, and apartments are popping up all over town.

An Alabama-based development company is even getting in on the action.

Capstone Collegiate Communities plans to build a new complex called the Bozeman Lofts and Town Homes.

The new development will be biking distance to campus with a pools and a large retail section.

The Bozeman Lofts and Town Homes will be located next to the Stadium View apartments near Bobcat Stadium.

The 268-unit development will accommodate almost 900 residents and will be leased on a per-bed basis.

It will have 1,2, and 4 bedroom apartments as well as 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses.

Bed rates have not been determined yet, but they are expected to be in line with other off-campus housing complexes.

“We’re really trying to create a neighborhood feel through a network of streets that are tree-lined with sidewalks and really create a great pedestrian environment as well as create great traffic flow through there,” said Capstone Collegiate Communities Executive Vice President John Acken.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, and the Bozeman Lofts and Town Homes should be open by August 2018.