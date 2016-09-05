History of Labor Day in Butte

As most people know labor day is the history of the American labor movement. Butte, the mining city has an early and international importance that connects to the labor day story. Richard Gibson, the treasurer of Butte Labor Day Center explains that connection.

"Everyone here, we had 34 different unions at one point about 1910. It's their connection to things like the eight-hour day. Butte and the minors and the workers here were instrumental in creating the eight-hour day,"said Gibson.

Gibson said Butte birthed the first minor union not only in Montana but one of the first in the United States. However, a retired plumber in Butte gives his opinion on what locals should remember about labor day.

"And we need to remember the sacrifices and commitments people have made over the past 100 years or whatever. Bringing us a good labor market and giving us the right to bargain for our wages," said Rick Labreche, Butte resident.

For more history of Labor Day and Butte go to http://buttelaborhistory.blogspot.com/ or take a trip to the Butte Labor Day Center.