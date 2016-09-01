Benefits of medical marijuana

The use of marijuana for medical purposes is a controversial issue. However, Bozeman based Doctor Mark Hegyes said he believes it can be beneficial for patients with certain medical needs.

Hegyes also mentioned that he has seen positive affects with his patients, especially those with severe arthritis.

"I have this old woman who walks with a cane and she has her little jolly-rancher candy at night she is able to suck on it and get some sleep and get modern to moderate relief from her pain,"said Hegyes.

Hegyes believes voter initiative I-182 will pass in November. If it does,he believes lab testings for marijuana's medical impacts will yield results.