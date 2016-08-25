Tigers Reloading, Not Rebuilding

The Manhattan Tigers went 8-2 in the 2015 season. This year the team hopes to build on that success, but will need to do so with a different looking squad.

"The team looks just fine," said Senior Receiver and Safety Cole McCloud. "It's different from last year, but that's just something we have to adjust to and work with what we have.The group of kids, we've been playing with each other since 5th/6th grade Lions Club."

The team lost 15 seniors from last season, and while many teams would look at this year as a rebuilding year, the Tigers prefer to look at it as reloading.

"We gotta reload, we gotta replace some guys," said Head Coach Chris Grabowska. "It's these kids' turn to step up this year."

"It's like any other year. We talk about this year being reloading, but we always have to reload and adjust. We have to use what we have and just use it because there's nothing else we can do about it."

The turnover hasn't diminished the confidence or enthusiasm shared by both coach and team as they head into their season opener Friday night.

"I'm pretty excited," said Senior Quarterback and Linebacker Kobe Grossman. "And I think the rest of the team is excited to be able to show everyone what we got."

"Everybody, across the board, is," said Grabowska. "I'm just impressed with how hard they work. I'm confident and excited to go into this game tomorrow night and see what they can do."

The Tigers open the 2016 campaign at home against Florence, with kickoff scheduled for 7 pm.