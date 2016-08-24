Kitchen fire spreads in Bonner home

Four people found themselves in a dangerous situation this evening after a kitchen fire started and it spread quickly.

A 15-year-old was cooking when the grease fire took off.

Missoula Rural Fire Department, East Missoula Fire Department and Missoula County Sheriff's Department responded to the 3:26 pm call.

A 39-year-old male, 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female are being treated for smoke inhalation. A 10-year-old boy was also present, but doesn't need treatment according to recent information.

Red Cross is on its way.

The home will be uninhabitable for awhile.