Tech Looking To Build On Success

Looking at their record from the 2015 season, most people wouldn't guess the number of injuries the Montana Tech Orediggers dealt with.

The Diggers finished the season with a 10-2 record, despite a rash of injuries that would normally decimate a team.

"We had a lot of guys step up," said Senior Offensive Lineman Ryan Stemple. "We had a quarterback go down, we had some linebackers go down, we had offensive linemen that were getting injured. I can't think of any position group on the field that didn't have somebody go down to an injury."

The Diggers persevered however, leaning a good deal on a stout defense that lead the Frontier League in six statistical categories.

But the team knows they can't rest on their laurels, as 2016 is a brand new season.

"The one thing we talk about all the time is we can't rest on what we did in 2015," said Head Coach Chuck Morrell. "That was the past. But certainly got a ton of experience with guys coming back."

The experience the Diggers return is one of the main reasons the team was tabbed as the seventh ranked team in the NAIA preseason coaches poll.

It's recognition the Diggers appreciate.

"We definitely accomplished a lot last year," said Senior Running Back Nolan Saraceni. "We overcame a lot of stuff and a lot of us worked hard as well. Starting at the top this season, it feels pretty good, but we worked hard for it."

And while the Diggers certainly celebrate the success of 2015, they believe 2016 could be even better.

"I believe the sky's the limit," said Junior Defensive Lineman Tyler Sanders. "And we just need to build off what we did last year, keep going, and make everything as good as possible."

Montana Tech opens the 2016 season on September 3rd at Carroll College.