9-year-old Belgrade boy dies from gunfire at home

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the boy has died. According to the Belgrade Police Department, there was another child at home at the time of the incident, but details are still limited.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

According to the Belgrade Police Department, the parents were not home during the incident.

A young boy has been transported to the hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived at the 1000 Block of Cardinal Dr. to find the boy unresponsive.

Details surrounding how he received the gunshot wound are unclear. Belgrade law enforcement is currently investigating and has asked the Gallatin Sheriff's Office to aid in this case.

Reporting by Cassie Schirm