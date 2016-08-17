Cats Return From Day Off

Following their first day off since the start of camp, the Montana State Bobcats returned to practice Wednesday morning at Bobcat Stadium.

The Cats spent the first of two practices on the day in full pads.

The morning belonged to the defense, which forced a handful of turnovers between the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions.

Head Coach Jeff Choate says the defense came out fired up and played with great energy, while the offense simply went through the motions.

One cause for concern for the Cats is the health of Senior Guard JP Flynn, who went down with an apparent ankle injury after being rolled up from behind.

Flynn spent the rest of practice with ice on his ankle.

Assessing the overall energy level of the practice, Choate said he opted to start the day in full pads in order to avoid any sort of hangover from the day off.

"Coming off of a day off, so to speak, I didn't want to have that sluggish mentality," said Choate. "I told them last night we were going to come out in pads and I wanted them to have the right mindset."

"It was refreshing," said Senior Running Back Gunnar Brekke. "It was good to get out and float, just have fun with the guys outside of football. We're in the middle of camp man, it's no joke. This has been the most physical camp I've been a part of."