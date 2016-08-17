Maroons Aiming For State Title Game - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Maroons Aiming For State Title Game

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -
Two years ago, the Butte Central Maroons lost a heart-breaker in the Class A State Championship Game, falling to Dillon 29-28.
After that tough loss, the Maroons set their sights on another run to the title game in 2015.
But it was not meant to be, as the Maroons lost in the quarterfinals, finishing the season 7-4 overall.
With the start of a new season just over one week away, the quest remains the same in 2016.
"We were all wanting to get back there last year, especially with the seniors last year," said Senior Free Safety and Wide Receiver Nate McGree. "This year's the same goal, just get back to playing in very late December."
Roster turnover is part of the game in high school football, but the Maroons are expected to start several players who played in the 2014 title game, which they believe puts them in an advantageous position.
"The seniors now were sophomores when we played in the state championship, and a lot of us played in the state championship," said McGree. "It motivates us to get back there and it helps us because we know how to play in big games."
While the players are feeling good about another deep run, Head Coach Don Peoples said his goal is to just do better than last season.
"We have a good nucleus of returners and kids who have been a part of some good wins in the past, but they've also been part of some disappointing losses," said Peoples. "I think we have the right mindset to take another step forward."
The Maroons kick off their season August 26th at Belgrade.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:51:40 GMT

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

    Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’” 

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class AA, Class A

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-03-09 05:48:01 GMT

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

    State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.

  • State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    State Tournament Roundup: Class B, Class C

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-03-09 05:47:32 GMT

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.