Maroons Aiming For State Title Game

Two years ago, the Butte Central Maroons lost a heart-breaker in the Class A State Championship Game, falling to Dillon 29-28.

After that tough loss, the Maroons set their sights on another run to the title game in 2015.

But it was not meant to be, as the Maroons lost in the quarterfinals, finishing the season 7-4 overall.

With the start of a new season just over one week away, the quest remains the same in 2016.