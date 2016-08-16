Butte Bulldogs Look To Bounce Back - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte Bulldogs Look To Bounce Back

BUTTE -

The Butte High School Bulldogs enter the season looking to bounce back from a rough 2015.

The injury riddled Bulldogs finished the year with several of their top players sidelined and a 1-9 record.

After the first weekend of practices, the Bulldogs are ready to put last season behind them.

Head Coach Arie Grey praised his team’s effort level, but says focus could have been better on their first day in shells.

"You know, I'm really happy with the first three practices we had with no pads," Grey said. "I thought the kids did a great jobs of having great energy, flying around, getting better those three days. Today, obviously, we put the pads on, people start forgetting things as things amp up a little bit, but overall happy with what we saw this morning."

Players on both sides of the ball say the team has progressed nicely over the first three days of practice, but know there is still a lot of work to be done.

"We're definitely in a better position," said Defensive End Brian Lafond. "I think we got a lot more weapons on offense and defense. We just need to learn more about our job."

"Oh no, we're coming together now," said Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Will O'Connor. "We're getting there, trying to become a team. It's still a work in progress."

Also exciting the Bulldogs, aside from their progress in camp so far, is the new field turf installed at Naranche Stadium, where the team has spent a majority of its practice time.

"Loving it!" said Grey. "Practice seems to run a lot smoother, you get the chance to get the music going and really have that nice level playing field. It's been a blessing for us to have."

The Bulldogs kick off their season August 26th on the road against Skyview.

