Tip-A-Cop Comes to Butte

Police put down the handcuffs and pick up the pizzas today, keeping up a tradition that helps special Olympics athletes. Mackenzie River Pizza in Butte was busy today with law enforcement, athletes and customers, for the Tip-A-Cop event.

Montana Highway Patrol State Trooper Alicia Williams said the tips collected help athletes in a variety of ways. "It helps athletes get to their events and pays for registration fees, help pays for the hotels, and feeds them while their away from home," said Williams.

Tip-A-Cop has raised more than $58,000 over the years for special Olympics.