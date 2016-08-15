Five-car collision at Orange and Sixth intersection

Five vehicles were involved in a car crash Monday morning on the intersection of Sixth and Orange, near Orange Street Food Farm.

Battalion Chief Rick Pechta said he received the call around 10:30am, and arrived to find a chaotic scene.

Pechta said the investigation into the accident is still ongoing, but said it appears a woman driving a silver Subaru heading eastbound on Sixth Street came into oncoming traffic with two other vehicles headed southbound on Orange.

The collision sent one vehicle roaring across the dividing island, into northbound Orange Street traffic, where it collided with two additional vehicles approaching the light.

Pechta said the Subaru driver was taken to the hospital with children for testing, but appeared to have no serious injuries.

He said all of the other drivers were in good health, refusing any medical services from emergency medical personnel.

Traffic is expected to be rerouted for about another hour, according to Pechta, which means traffic could resume as early as 1:00pm.